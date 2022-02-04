Financial Comparison: Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) vs. Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ)

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Lonestar Resources US (OTCMKTS:LONEQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pengrowth Energy and Lonestar Resources US, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Lonestar Resources US 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Lonestar Resources US’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Lonestar Resources US $116.23 million 0.01 -$118.86 million N/A N/A

Lonestar Resources US has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Lonestar Resources US’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Lonestar Resources US 5.68% 244.89% 24.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Lonestar Resources US shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lonestar Resources US beats Pengrowth Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pengrowth Energy

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 53,831 net acres in Texas counties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. On September 30, 2020, Lonestar Resources US Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

