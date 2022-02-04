Reviewing Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) & Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) and Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Adagio Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adagio Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Beam Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78

Adagio Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 107.01%. Beam Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $125.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.40%. Given Beam Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Therapeutics is more favorable than Adagio Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beam Therapeutics $20,000.00 205,327.84 -$194.59 million ($6.69) -9.01

Adagio Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.6% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Beam Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adagio Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Beam Therapeutics -51,395.01% -63.65% -41.25%

Summary

Beam Therapeutics beats Adagio Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adagio Therapeutics

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also develops therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1a; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders. The company has a strategic alliance with Boston Children's Hospital; a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics, Inc.; and a research collaboration with the Institute of Molecular and Clinical Ophthalmology Basel. Beam Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

