Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Commonwealth Bank of Australia
Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.
Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.