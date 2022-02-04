Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.16 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:CMWAY opened at $67.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.76. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $82.19.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

