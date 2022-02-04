Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:ECHO opened at GBX 0.41 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Echo Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.56.

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

