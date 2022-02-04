Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:ECHO opened at GBX 0.41 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Echo Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of £5.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.56.
Echo Energy Company Profile
