N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:BWNG opened at GBX 39.13 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 46.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £180.18 million and a P/E ratio of 8.13. N Brown Group has a 1-year low of GBX 36.16 ($0.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 79.85 ($1.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.26, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

N Brown Group Company Profile

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.