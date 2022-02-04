thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.98) price target on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($17.81) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.65) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.52 ($15.19).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €9.05 ($10.16) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €9.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.19. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($30.35).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.