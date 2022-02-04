Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aura Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of Aura Biosciences stock opened at $18.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40. Aura Biosciences has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $26.16.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Aura Biosciences will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aura Biosciences stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aura Biosciences (AURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.