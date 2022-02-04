GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €46.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.00 ($47.19).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €42.29 ($47.52) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €28.51 ($32.03) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($54.55). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €45.15 and its 200 day moving average price is €41.66.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

