Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Sell

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $40.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $51,168.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

