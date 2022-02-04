Contrasting Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) & Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC)

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Central Pacific Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Central Pacific Financial pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ohio Valley Banc pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Central Pacific Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Ohio Valley Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Central Pacific Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Central Pacific Financial and Ohio Valley Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Pacific Financial presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.83%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Central Pacific Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 30.51% 14.46% 1.11% Ohio Valley Banc 21.50% 8.42% 0.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Ohio Valley Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $261.82 million 3.06 $79.89 million $2.84 10.10 Ohio Valley Banc $54.58 million 2.60 $11.73 million $2.45 12.12

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ohio Valley Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Ohio Valley Banc on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services. The Treasury segment involves in managing company’s investment securities portfolio and wholesale funding activities. The All Others segment consists electronic banking, data processing, and management of bank owned properties. The company was founded on February 1, 1982 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

About Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, OH.

