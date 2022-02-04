SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) vs. ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Critical Contrast

SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) and ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and ADTRAN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpLink Gaming $4.02 million 8.04 -$1.82 million N/A N/A ADTRAN $506.51 million 1.93 $2.38 million $0.04 502.00

ADTRAN has higher revenue and earnings than SharpLink Gaming.

Profitability

This table compares SharpLink Gaming and ADTRAN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpLink Gaming N/A N/A N/A ADTRAN 0.31% 3.51% 2.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of ADTRAN shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of SharpLink Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of ADTRAN shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SharpLink Gaming has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADTRAN has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SharpLink Gaming and ADTRAN, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpLink Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A ADTRAN 0 1 3 0 2.75

ADTRAN has a consensus target price of $24.40, suggesting a potential upside of 21.51%. Given ADTRAN’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADTRAN is more favorable than SharpLink Gaming.

Summary

ADTRAN beats SharpLink Gaming on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpLink Gaming

SharpLink Gaming Ltd. provides an online platform facilitating sports betting. It is a online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. The firm’s intelligent sports betting conversion and engagement technology delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. SharpLink’s solutions include affilaite marketing and sports gaming client services. The company was founded in 2019 by Christopher Nicholas and Robert Phythian and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc. engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products. The Services and Support segment offers ProCloud managed services, network installation, engineering and maintenance services, and fee-based technical support and equipment repair/replacement plans. The company was founded by Mark C. Smith in November 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

