Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Criteo SA is a global technology company that specializes in performance display advertising. The Company offers clients a range of solutions such as click per cost, online banner displays, user optimization, data security, and search management tools to control campaign costs. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel segments. Criteo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Criteo alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47. Criteo has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $211.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.05 million. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Criteo by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Criteo during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Criteo by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Criteo by 17.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.