Short Interest in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WWACU) Drops By 15.4%

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WWACU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:WWACU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 579,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,779,000.

Shares of WWACU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

