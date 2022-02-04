Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the December 31st total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $84,587,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 92.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,178,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $172,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358,099 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,694 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,481,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,198,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $243,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,672 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOD opened at $18.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. Vodafone Group has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.5142 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

