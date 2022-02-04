Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.33

Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 18.33 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20). Midatech Pharma shares last traded at GBX 15.23 ($0.20), with a volume of 5,279 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23. The company has a market cap of £9.55 million and a P/E ratio of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Midatech Pharma Company Profile (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Midatech Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midatech Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.