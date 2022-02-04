Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.67

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.67 and last traded at $73.63, with a volume of 484776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.23.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.74.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 324.63%. The company had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.75) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after buying an additional 228,850 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,999,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 338,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,854,000 after acquiring an additional 94,800 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 897,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after acquiring an additional 75,082 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 200.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

