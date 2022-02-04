FY2023 EPS Estimates for Trane Technologies plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trane Technologies in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trane Technologies’ FY2024 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.53.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $161.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a 1-year low of $144.78 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.04 and its 200 day moving average is $188.80.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,841,000 after acquiring an additional 144,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,351,000 after purchasing an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,761,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

