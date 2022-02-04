CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.64 Per Share

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CACI International in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $4.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.65 EPS.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CACI. Barclays began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.43.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $253.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. CACI International has a 52-week low of $215.18 and a 52-week high of $290.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.83.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CACI International by 62.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CACI International by 20.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter worth $721,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in CACI International by 9.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,099,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford acquired 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $245.92 per share, with a total value of $273,217.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total value of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,371 shares of company stock worth $2,295,929. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

