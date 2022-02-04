Research Analysts Set Expectations for OP Bancorp’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of OP Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS OPBK opened at $13.95 on Thursday. OP Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 872,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,992,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $8,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 40.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 663,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after acquiring an additional 192,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 452,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,014 shares in the last quarter.

About OP Bancorp

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

