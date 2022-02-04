US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE USFD opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that US Foods will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of US Foods by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of US Foods by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

