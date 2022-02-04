YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.75 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

YPF stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.94. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $5.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 2.38%. Research analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 42.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,246,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,951 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,078 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

