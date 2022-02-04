Truist Financial Weighs in on WestRock’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of WestRock in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.91.

WestRock stock opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55. WestRock has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $62.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

