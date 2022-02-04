Brokers Set Expectations for Harmonic Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Harmonic in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $907.73 million, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 4,764.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52,453 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 193.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 14,929 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth $3,464,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 623,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,330,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Harmonic news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

