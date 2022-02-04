Brokers Issue Forecasts for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

BJRI has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $712.40 million, a P/E ratio of -39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 404,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 133,790 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

