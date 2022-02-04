Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

ARCT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $20.54 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Capital Management LLC now owns 479,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,743,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

