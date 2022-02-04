Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.69) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($37.64) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of LON:EDV opened at GBX 1,705 ($22.92) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £4.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,629.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,714.06. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,505 ($20.23) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,150 ($28.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.56%.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.