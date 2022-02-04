Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TT Electronics (LON:TTG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 325 ($4.37) price target on the stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.03) price objective on shares of TT Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 300.83 ($4.04).

LON:TTG opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.22) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 246.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 259.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £419.76 million and a PE ratio of 41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34. TT Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 200 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.99).

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

