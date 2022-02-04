First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Now Covered by Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

FFWM opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.31. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average of $25.68.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 34.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Foundation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $754,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in First Foundation by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in First Foundation by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 227,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 147,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in First Foundation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

