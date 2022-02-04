Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.15 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.75.

BAH opened at $76.57 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after buying an additional 51,135 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

