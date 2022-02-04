Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hexcel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HXL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Hexcel stock opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

