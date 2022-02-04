Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) PT Raised to $575.00 at SVB Leerink

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) had its target price raised by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.43.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $409.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $442.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $476.79. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $338.79 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,902,000 after buying an additional 21,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after buying an additional 319,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after buying an additional 172,930 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,207,000 after buying an additional 55,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,379,000 after buying an additional 71,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

