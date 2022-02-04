GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,925 by Jefferies Financial Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,925 ($25.88) price objective from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($18.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,680 ($22.59) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.17) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($21.04) to GBX 1,555 ($20.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.89) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,620.13 ($21.78).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,636.80 ($22.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,610.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,511. The firm has a market capitalization of £82.36 billion and a PE ratio of 19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,737 ($23.35).

In related news, insider Hal Barron bought 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,065 ($27.76) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,241.60).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

