BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Update

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 343,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BETRF opened at $0.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BetterLife Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $1.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Get BetterLife Pharma alerts:

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for BetterLife Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetterLife Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.