Raymond James Lowers loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) to Market Perform

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LDI. Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on loanDepot from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

NYSE LDI opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $6.73.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $705.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.87 million. Analysts predict that loanDepot will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh purchased 182,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,407.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $86,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 18.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

