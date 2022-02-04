Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Head to Head Comparison

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Verizon Communications and Singapore Telecommunications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 1 12 5 0 2.22 Singapore Telecommunications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Verizon Communications presently has a consensus target price of $59.40, indicating a potential upside of 10.43%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than Singapore Telecommunications.

Risk and Volatility

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singapore Telecommunications has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Verizon Communications and Singapore Telecommunications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $133.61 billion 1.69 $22.07 billion $5.33 10.09 Singapore Telecommunications $11.35 billion 2.72 $405.70 million N/A N/A

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Singapore Telecommunications.

Dividends

Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Singapore Telecommunications pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Verizon Communications pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verizon Communications has raised its dividend for 18 consecutive years. Verizon Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and Singapore Telecommunications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 16.51% 28.94% 6.33% Singapore Telecommunications N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Singapore Telecommunications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats Singapore Telecommunications on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products. The Business segment offers wireless and wire line communications services and products, video and data services, corporate networking solutions, security and managed network services, local and long distance voice services, and network access to deliver various Internet of Things (IoT) services and products. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales. The Group Enterprise segment provides services include mobile, equipment sales, fixed voice and data, managed services, cloud computing, cyber security, information technology, and professional consulting. The Group Digital Life segment focuses on digital marketing, regional premium over-the-top video, and advanced analytics and intelligence capabilities. The Corporate segment comprises the costs of Group functions not allocated to the business segments. The company was founded on March 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.