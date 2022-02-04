Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) vs. Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) Head to Head Analysis

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and Precision Optics (OTCMKTS:PEYE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Precision Optics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Precision Optics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Precision Optics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 13.60 -$14.13 million ($8.01) -0.47 Precision Optics $10.68 million 3.23 -$100,000.00 ($0.05) -41.19

Precision Optics has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Precision Optics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helius Medical Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and Precision Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -3,640.44% -227.11% -166.44% Precision Optics -6.65% -19.84% -10.82%

Volatility and Risk

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Precision Optics has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies and Precision Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Precision Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 433.33%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Precision Optics.

Summary

Precision Optics beats Helius Medical Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

About Precision Optics

Precision Optics Corp., engages in the design, development, manufacture, and selling of optical instruments. Its products include microprecision lenses and micro medical camera, 3D endoscope, and robotic surgery systems. The company was founded by Richard E. Forkey in December 1982 and is headquartered in Gardner, MA.

