Haynes International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Haynes International in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Leshock now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.41. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Haynes International’s FY2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.17. Haynes International had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a market cap of $461.33 million, a PE ratio of 119.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haynes International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Haynes International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of technologically advanced, high-performance alloys. Its products are sold primarily in aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Europe, China, and Other.

