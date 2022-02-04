Short Interest in Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Drops By 15.5%

Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,400 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the December 31st total of 246,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCHWF shares. cut their price target on Columbia Care from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

Shares of Columbia Care stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. Columbia Care has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.