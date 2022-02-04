AO World (LON:AO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $160.63

AO World plc (LON:AO)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 160.63 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 98.95 ($1.33). AO World shares last traded at GBX 102 ($1.37), with a volume of 659,694 shares changing hands.

AO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AO World from GBX 170 ($2.29) to GBX 125 ($1.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Get AO World alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £471.13 million and a PE ratio of -78.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 160.63.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.