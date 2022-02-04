Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.13

Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (CVE:VRY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.13 and traded as high as C$2.15. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at C$2.15, with a volume of 4,220 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$26.64 million and a P/E ratio of -119.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.17.

Petro-Victory Energy Company Profile (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It holds working interests in 20 licenses totaling an area of 129,771 acres in 3 oil producing basins in Brazil. Petro-Victory Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

