International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $168.30

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.30 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.29). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 168.60 ($2.27), with a volume of 2,504,636 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 167.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.06, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

