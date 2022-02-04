Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Match Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the technology company will earn $2.47 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.48.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Match Group from $176.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research cut their target price on Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.79.

MTCH stock opened at $111.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. Match Group has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Match Group by 518.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

