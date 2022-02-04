Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

LON:INSE opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £175.49 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.63. Inspired Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22 ($0.30).

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

