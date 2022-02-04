Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
LON:INSE opened at GBX 18 ($0.24) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £175.49 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.63. Inspired Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 22 ($0.30).
Inspired Energy Company Profile
