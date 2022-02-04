Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Knights Group (LON:KGH) in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 495 ($6.66).

KGH opened at GBX 386 ($5.19) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 403.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 410.22. The company has a market capitalization of £323.83 million and a P/E ratio of 101.58. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 368.31 ($4.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 472 ($6.35). The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.46 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.10.

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

