Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.02% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Professional’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Professional from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $20.83 on Wednesday. Professional has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $279.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). Professional had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Professional will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rolando Digasbarro sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $46,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,752 shares of company stock worth $70,685 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Professional in the second quarter valued at $301,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Professional by 58.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 302,160 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in Professional by 3.9% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,121,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,397 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Professional during the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Professional by 5.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 140,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

