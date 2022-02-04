Derwent London (LON:DLN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,700 ($36.30) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.12) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) target price on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,539.78 ($47.59).

Shares of LON:DLN opened at GBX 3,353 ($45.08) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26. The stock has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,394.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,506.60. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 3,078 ($41.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,850 ($51.76).

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

