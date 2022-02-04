Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,650 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.52) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DGE. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($60.50) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($58.48) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.16) to GBX 4,770 ($64.13) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.68) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($53.78) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,141.43 ($55.68).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,758 ($50.52) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £87.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,877.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,687.34. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,110 ($55.26). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.39) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,665 ($49.27) per share, for a total transaction of £916,250 ($1,231,849.96). Insiders bought 25,643 shares of company stock valued at $94,103,436 over the last three months.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

