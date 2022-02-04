Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 155 ($2.08) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAPC. Liberum Capital raised their price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.66) to GBX 220 ($2.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.49) to GBX 175 ($2.35) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 171.40 ($2.30) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 167.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.77. The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 131.90 ($1.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 188.20 ($2.53).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

