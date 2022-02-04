Citigroup Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $86.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE:CL opened at $82.73 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 25,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

