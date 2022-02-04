Head-To-Head Comparison: Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) & LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) and LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Star Equity and LivaNova’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Equity $78.16 million 0.10 -$6.46 million $0.04 32.26 LivaNova $934.20 million 4.16 -$345.01 million ($8.31) -8.79

Star Equity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivaNova. LivaNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of LivaNova shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Star Equity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of LivaNova shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Star Equity and LivaNova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Equity 0.98% -38.62% -10.09% LivaNova -39.33% 10.04% 4.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Star Equity and LivaNova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Equity 0 0 1 0 3.00 LivaNova 0 1 4 0 2.80

LivaNova has a consensus price target of $104.20, suggesting a potential upside of 42.64%. Given LivaNova’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LivaNova is more favorable than Star Equity.

Volatility & Risk

Star Equity has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivaNova has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LivaNova beats Star Equity on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets Neuromodulation therapy for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy, difficult-to-treat depression (DTD), and obstructive sleep apnea. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

